CBRNE familiarization training

An Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing operates a vehicle while wearing mission-oriented protective posture level 4, during chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives training at Annville, Pennsylvania, April 15, 2023. The Airmen conducted CBRNE training to help familiarize themselves with conducting operations in MOPP level 4. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US