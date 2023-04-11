Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRNE familiarization training [Image 4 of 9]

    CBRNE familiarization training

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing don their mission-oriented protective posture gear, during chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives training at Annville, Pennsylvania, April 15, 2023. The CBRNE training was to help prepare and familiarize the Airmen with conducting operations in MOPP level 4. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 15:07
    Photo ID: 7742600
    VIRIN: 230415-Z-OL842-1004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.75 MB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US 
    This work, CBRNE familiarization training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Readiness
    MOPP-4

