Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing don their mission-oriented protective posture gear, during chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives training at Annville, Pennsylvania, April 15, 2023. The CBRNE training was to help prepare and familiarize the Airmen with conducting operations in MOPP level 4. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 15:07 Photo ID: 7742601 VIRIN: 230415-Z-OL842-1009 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 4.26 MB Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBRNE familiarization training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.