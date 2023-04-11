USCGC Eagle culinary specialists prepare cuisine while underway in the Atlantic Ocean

Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlyn Parker, a culinary specialist assigned to USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), seasons sautéed vegetables, April 14, 2023, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean aboard Eagle. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s commissioned officer corps, foreign military personnel as well as partner members from Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

