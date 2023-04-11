USCGC Eagle culinary specialists prepare cuisine while underway in the Atlantic Ocean

A dish of marinated poke is ready to be served to personnel aboard the USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), April 14, 2023, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s commissioned officer corps, foreign military personnel as well as partner members from Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

