    USCGC Eagle culinary specialists prepare cuisine while underway in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 1 of 4]

    USCGC Eagle culinary specialists prepare cuisine while underway in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    A dish of marinated poke is ready to be served to personnel aboard the USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), April 14, 2023, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s commissioned officer corps, foreign military personnel as well as partner members from Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 08:50
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USCGC Eagle (WIX 327)
    USCGA
    CulinarySpecialist
    CGatSea
    CutterLife
    Eagle23

