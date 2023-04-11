Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF hosts MAI Course

    III MEF hosts MAI Course

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.13.1681

    Photo by Sgt. Megan Roses 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, body spar during the culminating event of a III MEF Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor course on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, April 13, 2023. The intense three-week long MAI course tests the individual Marine’s physical endurance, character development, and mental fortitude, while teaching them how to train and lead Marine Corps Martial Arts Program belt advancements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses)

    Date Taken: 08.13.1681
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 22:51
    Photo ID: 7742203
    VIRIN: 230413-M-JH926-1014
    Resolution: 4283x2855
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF hosts MAI Course, by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MAI
    MCMAP
    ground fighting

