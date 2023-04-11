III MEF hosts MAI Course

U.S. Marine Cpl. Orlando Abreus, training chief with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fireman carries Sgt. Jacob Roses, training non-commissioned officer, with III Marine Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force, during the culminating event of a III MEF Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor course on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, April 13, 2023. The intense three-week long MAI course tests the individual Marine’s physical endurance, character development, and mental fortitude, while teaching them how to train and lead Marine Corps Martial Arts Program belt advancements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses)

