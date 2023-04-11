III MEF hosts MAI Course

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, fight using Marine Corps Martial Arts techniques during the culminating event of a III MEF Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor course on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, April 13, 2023. The intense three-week long MAI course tests the individual Marine’s physical endurance, character development, and mental fortitude, while teaching them how to train and lead Marine Corps Martial Arts Program belt advancements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses)

Date Posted: 04.15.2023 22:51
Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP