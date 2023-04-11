Sgt. Dustyn Ramsey, a Rock Rapids, Iowa, native and a combat medic specialist assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, navigates to a point during the night land navigation event during the 2023 Iowa Best Warrior Competition at the Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center in Johnston, Iowa, on April 14, 2023. Soldiers used only their maps, compasses, red lights and their wits to find several points spread out across the training area at Camp Dodge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 18:11 Photo ID: 7742145 VIRIN: 230414-Z-KS612-008 Resolution: 6211x3875 Size: 10.76 MB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Hometown: ROCK RAPIDS, IA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa Best Warrior competitor conducts night land navigation [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.