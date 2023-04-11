Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Best Warrior competitor conducts night land navigation [Image 2 of 3]

    Iowa Best Warrior competitor conducts night land navigation

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Iowa Army National Guard navigates to a point during the night land navigation event during the 2023 Iowa Best Warrior Competition at the Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center in Johnston, Iowa, on April 14, 2023. Soldiers used only their maps, compasses, red lights and their wits to find several points spread out across the training area at Camp Dodge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 18:11
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Soldier
    Best Warrior Competition
    Land Navigation
    Iowa National Guard
    Map Reading
    BWC

