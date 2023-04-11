Iowa Best Warrior competitor conducts night land navigation

Staff Sgt. Nathaniel McCory, a Davenport, Iowa, native and construction engineering supervisor assigned to Company E, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, navigates to a point during the night land navigation event during the 2023 Iowa Best Warrior Competition at the Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center in Johnston, Iowa, on April 14, 2023. Soldiers used only their maps, compasses, red lights and their wits to find several points spread out across the training area at Camp Dodge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

Date Taken: 04.14.2023