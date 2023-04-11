U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio signs the proclamation for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month during a ceremony held April 4 at the USAG Japan headquarters. Rio and USAG Japan Commander Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson both signed the proclamation, as well as a second one recognizing Alcohol Awareness Month, which is also observed in April.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 04:20
|Photo ID:
|7741724
|VIRIN:
|230404-A-QU164-658
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|927.26 KB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Japan leadership sign proclamations committing support for Alcohol Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention months [Image 2 of 2], by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Japan leadership sign proclamations committing support for Alcohol Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention months
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT