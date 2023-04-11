USAG Japan leadership sign proclamations committing support for Alcohol Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention months

U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio signs the proclamation for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month during a ceremony held April 4 at the USAG Japan headquarters. Rio and USAG Japan Commander Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson both signed the proclamation, as well as a second one recognizing Alcohol Awareness Month, which is also observed in April.

