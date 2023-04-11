USAG Japan leadership sign proclamations committing support for Alcohol Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention months

Photo By Kei Sasaki | U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio signs the proclamation for Child...... read more read more Photo By Kei Sasaki | U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio signs the proclamation for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month during a ceremony held April 4 at the USAG Japan headquarters. Rio and USAG Japan Commander Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson both signed the proclamation, as well as a second one recognizing Alcohol Awareness Month, which is also observed in April. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – U.S. Army Garrison Japan leadership signed joint proclamations during a ceremony here April 4, emphasizing the unit’s support for Alcohol Awareness Month and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.



Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, USAG Japan commander, praised the efforts of Camp Zama’s Army Community Service, Army Substance Abuse Program and Family Advocacy, and reiterated the importance of promoting the two monthlong observances within Army communities.



“The awareness of what this does to [increase] readiness, and focusing on these corrosive behaviors and getting after this, from a community perspective, is what’s important here,” Tomlinson said. “These proclamations are a symbol of our effort and our emphasis on [the fact that] these behaviors are a negative impact to readiness.”



Following his remarks, Tomlinson signed the two proclamations with USAG Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio.



The proclamation for Alcohol Awareness Month read, in part, “All commanders, supervisors, service members, [Department of Defense] civilians of the United States Army Japan are committed to creating an environment that reduces the stigma of seeking help” for alcohol abuse.



The proclamation for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month included a plea from the commander to the military community to “support ... military parents as they learn more about child development, resources and coping strategies.”



Having the Garrison leadership’s support in raising awareness for both observances is huge because it sets the tone and lets other units know the commander and command sergeant major are serious about combating the corrosive behaviors tied to alcohol and child abuse, said Paul R. Howell, ASAP program manager.



“We want the buy-in of leadership at all levels, which demonstrates a really good climate for the units, the Soldiers, the family members and our civilians in the workforce,” Howell said.



The proclamations will remain on display in the USAG Japan headquarters building through the month of April. Community members can visit ACS or ASAP on Camp Zama for further resources or to ask questions.