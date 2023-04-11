Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, signs the proclamation for Alcohol Awareness Month during a ceremony held April 4 at the USAG Japan headquarters. Tomlinson and USAG Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio both signed the proclamation, as well as a second one recognizing Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, which is also observed in April.
USAG Japan leadership sign proclamations committing support for Alcohol Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention months
