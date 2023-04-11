Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Japan leadership sign proclamations committing support for Alcohol Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention months [Image 1 of 2]

    USAG Japan leadership sign proclamations committing support for Alcohol Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention months

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Kei Sasaki 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, signs the proclamation for Alcohol Awareness Month during a ceremony held April 4 at the USAG Japan headquarters. Tomlinson and USAG Japan Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio both signed the proclamation, as well as a second one recognizing Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, which is also observed in April.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 04:20
    Photo ID: 7741723
    VIRIN: 230404-A-QU164-606
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 741.23 KB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Japan leadership sign proclamations committing support for Alcohol Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention months [Image 2 of 2], by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Japan leadership sign proclamations committing support for Alcohol Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention months
    USAG Japan leadership sign proclamations committing support for Alcohol Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention months

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Japan leadership sign proclamations committing support for Alcohol Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention months

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Army Community Service
    Army Substance Abuse Program
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Alcohol Awareness Month
    Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT