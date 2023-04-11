U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Albert Miller (left), Director of Training and Readiness, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, walks with Lt. Col. Mark Schnell (right), 63rd Fighter Squadron commander, April 12, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Miller visited Luke to meet with pilots and members of wing leadership to discuss new incentives for pilot retention.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 18:04
|Photo ID:
|7741197
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-CQ970-1012
|Resolution:
|12096x7560
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Major General Miller visits Luke AFB to discuss pilot retention [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Major General Miller visits Luke AFB to discuss pilot retention
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT