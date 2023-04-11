Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General Miller visits Luke AFB to discuss pilot retention [Image 4 of 5]

    Major General Miller visits Luke AFB to discuss pilot retention

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Alexander Fafinski (left), Aircrew Task Force Deputy Director at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Maj. Gen. Albert Miller (center), Director of Training and Readiness, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, and Lt. Col. Shawn Chaney (right), Chief of Rated Force Policy at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, address leadership from the 56th Fighter Wing, April 12, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Miller and his staff visited Luke to meet with pilots and members of the wing’s leadership to discuss new incentives for pilot retention.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 18:04
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    quality of life
    pilots
    DV Visit
    pilot retention

