Major General Miller visits Luke AFB to discuss pilot retention

U.S. Air Force Col. Alexander Fafinski (left), Aircrew Task Force Deputy Director at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Maj. Gen. Albert Miller (center), Director of Training and Readiness, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, and Lt. Col. Shawn Chaney (right), Chief of Rated Force Policy at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, address leadership from the 56th Fighter Wing, April 12, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Miller and his staff visited Luke to meet with pilots and members of the wing’s leadership to discuss new incentives for pilot retention.

