Major General Miller visits Luke AFB to discuss pilot retention

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Albert Miller (left), Director of Training and Readiness, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, speaks with Lt. Col. Mark Schnell (right), 63rd Fighter Squadron commander, prior to a meeting with pilots April 12, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Prior to visiting Luke AFB, Miller had done over 100 small group meetings with pilots to discuss retention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 18:04
|Photo ID:
|7741194
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-CQ970-1057
|Resolution:
|9367x7025
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
