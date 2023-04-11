A row of B-52H Stratofortress bombers stand ready during Global Thunder 23 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 12, 2023. Global Thunder is an invaluable training opportunity to exercise all U.S. Strategic Command mission areas and create the conditions for strategic deterrence against a variety of threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 12:57 Photo ID: 7740373 VIRIN: 230412-F-KW266-1011 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.02 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.