    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23 [Image 1 of 4]

    Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 2nd Bomb Wing Maintenance Squadron performs a pre-flight inspection on a B-52H Stratofortress during Global Thunder at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 13, 2023. Global Thunder is U.S. Strategic Command's annual field training and battle staff exercise which trains Airmen to deter and if necessary, defeat a military attack against the United States. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 12:57
    Photo ID: 7740370
    VIRIN: 230413-F-KW266-1004
    Resolution: 5274x3509
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Striker Nation
    Global Thunder 23
    GT23
    2nd Maintenence Squadron

