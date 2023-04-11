Barksdale participates in Global Thunder 23

An Airman from the 2nd Bomb Wing Maintenance Squadron performs a pre-flight inspection on a B-52H Stratofortress during Global Thunder at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 13, 2023. Global Thunder is U.S. Strategic Command's annual field training and battle staff exercise which trains Airmen to deter and if necessary, defeat a military attack against the United States. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

