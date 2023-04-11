Failure Is Not An Option: Washington National Guard EOD techs train for hostage situations

Washington National Guard Sgt. Cole Daniels, an explosive ordnance technician with 319th Ordnance Company (EOD), 741st Ordnance Battalion, 96th Troop Command, trains for a Category A incident involving a hostage at Pasco Armory, Wash., April 4, 2023. A Category A incident constitutes a grave and immediate threat and is a first-priority for EOD support. The exercise placed EOD technicians through real-world situations, testing their abilities in disarming bombs and ensuring their readiness for combat operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

