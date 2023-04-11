Washington National Guard explosive ordnance technicians with the 319th Ordnance Company (EOD), 741st Ordnance Battalion, 96th Troop Command, train for a Category A incident involving a hostage at Pasco Armory, Wash., April 4, 2023. A Category A incident constitutes a grave and immediate threat and is a first-priority for EOD support. The exercise placed EOD technicians through real-world situations, testing their abilities in disarming bombs and ensuring their readiness for combat operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 09:32 Photo ID: 7739955 VIRIN: 230404-Z-YS961-973 Resolution: 3507x5261 Size: 1002.98 KB Location: PASCO, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Failure Is Not An Option: Washington National Guard EOD techs train for hostage situations [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.