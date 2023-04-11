Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Failure Is Not An Option: Washington National Guard EOD techs train for hostage situations [Image 1 of 5]

    Failure Is Not An Option: Washington National Guard EOD techs train for hostage situations

    PASCO, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    Washington National Guard Sgt. Cole Daniels, an explosive ordnance technician with 319th Ordnance Company (EOD), 741st Ordnance Battalion, 96th Troop Command, trains for a Category A incident involving a hostage at Pasco Armory, Wash., April 4, 2023. A Category A incident constitutes a grave and immediate threat and is a first-priority for EOD support. The exercise placed EOD technicians through real-world situations, testing their abilities in disarming bombs and ensuring their readiness for combat operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 09:32
    Photo ID: 7739954
    VIRIN: 230404-Z-YS961-901
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: PASCO, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Failure Is Not An Option: Washington National Guard EOD techs train for hostage situations [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Failure Is Not An Option: Washington National Guard EOD techs train for hostage situations
    Failure Is Not An Option: Washington National Guard EOD techs train for hostage situations
    Failure Is Not An Option: Washington National Guard EOD techs train for hostage situations
    Failure Is Not An Option: Washington National Guard EOD techs train for hostage situations
    Failure Is Not An Option: Washington National Guard EOD techs train for hostage situations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington
    U.S. Army
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    National Guard
    EOD technicians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT