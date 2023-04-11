Graduate students and future MBAs from the University of Applied Sciences in Mainz visited Clay Kaserne on April 5, as part of a joint program with U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. (Courtesy photo by Julius Mühleck)
Garrison Wiesbaden, local university partnership offers students opportunity, experience
