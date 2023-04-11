Graduate students and future MBAs from the University of Applied Sciences in Mainz visited Clay Kaserne on April 5, as part of a joint program with U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The joint program allows the university students to gain real-world experience by working on U.S. military projects as part of their graduate degree programs.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 09:32 Photo ID: 7739945 VIRIN: 230405-O-GO156-003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.91 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison Wiesbaden, local university partnership offers students opportunity, experience [Image 3 of 3], by Martin Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.