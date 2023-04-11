Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Cyprus government officials, U.S. Senator Rick Scott tour USS San Juan [Image 6 of 7]

    Republic of Cyprus government officials, U.S. Senator Rick Scott tour USS San Juan

    CYPRUS

    04.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230406-N-NO901-0006 LIMASSOL, Cyprus (April 6, 2023) Republic of Cyprus government officials tour the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751) in Limassol, Cyprus. San Juan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Embassy Cyprus)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 06:11
    Photo ID: 7739684
    VIRIN: 230406-N-NO901-0006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.51 MB
    Location: CY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

