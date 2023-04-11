230406-N-NO901-0006 LIMASSOL, Cyprus (April 6, 2023) Republic of Cyprus government officials tour the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751) in Limassol, Cyprus. San Juan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Embassy Cyprus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 06:11 Photo ID: 7739684 VIRIN: 230406-N-NO901-0006 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 12.51 MB Location: CY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Republic of Cyprus government officials, U.S. Senator Rick Scott tour USS San Juan [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.