230406-N-NO901-0005 LIMASSOL, Cyprus (April 6, 2023) Republic of Cyprus government officials, and U.S. Senator Rick Scott tour the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751) in Limassol, Cyprus. San Juan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Embassy Cyprus)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7739683
|VIRIN:
|230406-N-NO901-0005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.69 MB
|Location:
|CY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Republic of Cyprus government officials, U.S. Senator Rick Scott tour USS San Juan [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT