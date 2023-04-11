Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up! [Image 9 of 12]

    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    Humphreys Central Elementary School (HCES) celebrates the month of the military child at the Humphreys High School football field on April 14, 2023. HCES hosts a purple up event annually to recognize and show support for military children and families. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 23:38
    Photo ID: 7739460
    VIRIN: 230414-O-A1109-1060
    Resolution: 7187x1903
    Size: 10.7 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up! [Image 12 of 12], by CPL Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!
    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!
    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!
    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!
    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!
    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!
    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!
    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!
    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!
    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!
    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!
    Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awareness
    dodea
    family
    military child
    purple

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT