Humphreys Central Elementary School (HCES) celebrates the month of the military child at the Humphreys High School football field on April 14, 2023. HCES hosts a purple up event annually to recognize and show support for military children and families. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 23:39
|Photo ID:
|7739456
|VIRIN:
|230414-A-IM154-1339
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|13.81 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up! [Image 12 of 12], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
