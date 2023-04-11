Humphreys Central Elementary School Purple Up!

Humphreys Central Elementary School (HCES) celebrates the month of the military child at the Humphreys High School football field on April 14, 2023. HCES hosts a purple up event annually to recognize and show support for military children and families. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

