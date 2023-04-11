Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen from the 154th Force Support Squadron disassemble tent structures on April 6, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The integration of other force support Airmen from the Arizona National Guard provided the Airmen with experience in working with a diverse team. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tabitha Hurst).
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 21:58
|Photo ID:
|7739376
|VIRIN:
|230406-Z-NP458-0091
|Resolution:
|3976x2648
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Air National Guard's 154th FSS Wraps Up Successful HSRT Event [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Tabitha Hurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaii Air National Guard's 154th FSS Wraps Up Successful HSRT Event
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT