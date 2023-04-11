Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen from the 154th Force Support Squadron disassemble tent structures on April 5, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Home Station Readiness Training event was an opportunity for the Air National Guard Force Support Squadron to improve their readiness for deployment. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tabitha Hurst).
Hawaii Air National Guard's 154th FSS Wraps Up Successful HSRT Event
