Hawaii Air National Guard's 154th FSS Wraps Up Successful HSRT Event

The 154th Force Support Squadron, along with other units, wrapped up a weeklong Home Station Readiness Training (HSRT) event on April 7 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.



The training was intended to prepare Airmen for standing up bare bases and providing hands-on training to build proficiency in essential tasks necessary for contingency operations.



A total of 70 participants from the FSS, the 298th Air Defense Group on Wheeler, and the 162nd Wing from the Arizona Air National Guard participated in the training.



Master Sgt. Pricilla Kim described the event as a "training facelift," which involved Silver Flag instructors providing the much-needed hands-on training to airmen who are typically busy with wing operations



During the HSRT, they are receiving this much-needed training from Silver Flag instructors, all while building relationships with other units.



A Silver Flag instructor is a highly trained instructor who provides hands-on training in a variety of skills related to air base ground defense, base recovery, and contingency response.



The HSRT is a biannual requirement, “but with the ACE concept we’re looking to revamp this training in fiscal year 24” said Tech. Sgt. Randal Asuncion base services technician explained. “We’re looking to do this a lot more often to build our Airman build the new people that come in and the key thing we want to get out of this is proficiency.”



The preparation for this training involved several critical roles, including staging equipment like the tents and spec kitchens, the planning took four to six months and was conducted mainly by drill-status guardsmen. Preplanning allowed time to invite Arizona Airman to participate and time to request instructors to conduct the week-long training. Since the training is constantly changing, having instructors come to Hawaii from Silver Flag on Dobbins Air Force Base will help Airman learn the new process and how to implement it during drill weekends.



“This is going to benefit the Airman, to build proficiency,” Asuncion said, “having an instructor that can be there on the side of them answering all the questions they need.”



The Hawaii Air National Guard has a unique situation and could become a training location for other guard units to participate in HSRT. JBPHH has the training assets, the trainers, the necessary equipment, and the space to conduct all training.



“If we bring them here and we know that we have professional instructors here, then we’re going to guarantee that the training has been done the right way.” Master Sgt. Keith Smith explained. “They’re also really nice people, that might have something to do with it. It’s a nice place to come out and train and it’s easy to incentivize that.” Smith traveled from FSS Silver Flag on Dobbins AFB to train members throughout the week. “We’re very excited about the future with the 154th, they’ve always done a great job when they come to visit us and we’re more than happy to come out and train them anytime they need it.”



This training provides the opportunity for members of the 154th Force Support Squadron to enhance their skills and build their proficiency in essential tasks. It also allows them to train for bare base roles that are critical in contingency operations. The HSRT is an opportunity for members to work collaboratively with other units and develop relationships, which is invaluable during deployment.

Moreover, the training highlights the Hawaii Air National Guard's capability as a training location for other guard units, potentially leading to more joint training opportunities in the future.



"People from all over are coming in to play with us, and we get a chance to network," Kim said. "We never get to train together, but this is a chance where we can make mistakes and do all the things, and I love that."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US