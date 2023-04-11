MCpl Christopher White Graduates ALS

Canadian Master Corporal Christopher White receives his diploma from Col. Michelle A. Tarkowski, vice commander, 42nd Air Base Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama and Chief Master Sgt. Quentin L. Davis, senior enlisted leader for the 42nd Medical Group upon his successful completion of Airman Leadership School. He and 2 of his fellow Canadian counterparts completed this training and attended the graduation which had RCAF Command Chief Warrant Officer W.J. Hall giving the commencement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trey Ward)

