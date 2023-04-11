Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCpl Christopher White Graduates ALS [Image 4 of 4]

    MCpl Christopher White Graduates ALS

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Canadian Master Corporal Christopher White receives his diploma from Col. Michelle A. Tarkowski, vice commander, 42nd Air Base Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama and Chief Master Sgt. Quentin L. Davis, senior enlisted leader for the 42nd Medical Group upon his successful completion of Airman Leadership School. He and 2 of his fellow Canadian counterparts completed this training and attended the graduation which had RCAF Command Chief Warrant Officer W.J. Hall giving the commencement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trey Ward)

    Maxwell AFB
    Royal Canadian Air Force
    Airman Leadership School class 23C
    Master Corporal Christopher White

