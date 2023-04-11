MCpl Katharine Meihuizen Graduates ALS

Canadian Master Corporal Katharine Meihuizen receives her diploma from Col. Michelle A. Tarkowski, vice commander, 42nd Air Base Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama and Chief Master Sgt. Quentin L. Davis, senior enlisted leader for the 42nd Medical Group upon her successful completion of Airman Leadership School. She and 2 of her fellow Canadian counterparts completed this training and attended the graduation which had RCAF Command Chief Warrant Officer W.J. Hall giving the commencement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trey Ward)

