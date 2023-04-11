Royal Canadian Air Force Command Chief Warrant Officer John Hall (center) and RCAF representatives pose with Air University senior enlisted leaders at Maxwell Air Force Base, Mar. 30, 2023. From left: Chief Warrant Officer Robert Peldjak, Chief Master Sgt. Richard Vaden, Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin, CCWO Hall, and AU Command Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 16:08
|Photo ID:
|7738794
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-EX201-1006
|Resolution:
|6177x4118
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CCWO John Hall visits Maxwell Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT