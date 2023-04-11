Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CCWO John Hall visits Maxwell Air Force Base [Image 1 of 4]

    CCWO John Hall visits Maxwell Air Force Base

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Royal Canadian Air Force Command Chief Warrant Officer John Hall (center) and RCAF representatives pose with Air University senior enlisted leaders at Maxwell Air Force Base, Mar. 30, 2023. From left: Chief Warrant Officer Robert Peldjak, Chief Master Sgt. Richard Vaden, Chief Master Sgt. Mikael Sundin, CCWO Hall, and AU Command Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
