Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with the Combat Aviation Brigade

U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Jimi Dyke, 1st. Sgt., 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, HHC, Speaks about the importance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month to her Soldiers in Powidz, Poland, April 10, 2023. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is recognized in the month of April and Soldiers signed a Commitment Pledge promising to intervene in the event of a sexual assault.

