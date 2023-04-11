Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with the Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 2 of 4]

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with the Combat Aviation Brigade

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Cpt. Darim Nessler, Commander, 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, HHC, Signs a commitment pledge promising to intervene in the event of a sexual assault, Powidz, Poland, April 10, 2023. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is recognized in the month of April and Soldiers signed a Commitment Pledge promising to intervene in the event of a sexual assault.

