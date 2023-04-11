IVY 6 Gives coins to outstanding soldiers from the Combat Aviation Brigade

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Hodne, Commanding General, 4th Infantry Division, awards a soldier from the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), a coin, during a visit to Powidz, Poland, April 11, 2023. 1AD CAB is among other units assigned to the 4 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to III Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. William Stroud)
