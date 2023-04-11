Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IVY6 visits the combat aviation brigade in Powidz, Poland [Image 1 of 5]

    IVY6 visits the combat aviation brigade in Powidz, Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Hodne, Commanding General, 4th Infantry Division, addresses soldiers of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), during a visit to Powidz, Poland, April 11, 2023. 1AD CAB is among other units assigned to the 4 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to III Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. William Stroud)

    This work, IVY6 visits the combat aviation brigade in Powidz, Poland [Image 5 of 5], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

