Commander, Fleet Activites Sasebo Completes Road Tax

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Clarence Lamont and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Silas Perry after receiving his 2023 road tax sticker at the CFAS vehicle registration office April 10, 2023. The CFAS security department hosts an annual road tax campaign to simplify the process of paying the government of Japan’s annual road tax for drivers at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

