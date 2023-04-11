Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Fleet Activites Sasebo Completes Road Tax [Image 1 of 3]

    Commander, Fleet Activites Sasebo Completes Road Tax

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), receives his 2023 road tax sticker from Yasushi Koga at the CFAS vehicle registration office April 10, 2023. The CFAS security department hosts an annual road tax campaign for drivers at CFAS to simplify the process of paying the government of Japan’s annual road tax. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 00:36
    Photo ID: 7737410
    VIRIN: 230410-N-HI376-1014
    Resolution: 6674x4454
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Fleet Activites Sasebo Completes Road Tax [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Fleet Activites Sasebo Completes Road Tax
    Commander, Fleet Activites Sasebo Completes Road Tax
    Commander, Fleet Activites Sasebo Completes Road Tax

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    Drivers
    Road Tax

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT