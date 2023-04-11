Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), receives his 2023 road tax sticker from Yasushi Koga at the CFAS vehicle registration office April 10, 2023. The CFAS security department hosts an annual road tax campaign for drivers at CFAS to simplify the process of paying the government of Japan’s annual road tax. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 00:36 Photo ID: 7737411 VIRIN: 230410-N-HI376-1018 Resolution: 5900x3938 Size: 1.26 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Fleet Activites Sasebo Completes Road Tax [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.