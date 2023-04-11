121115-N-TN558-034

GROTON, Conn. (Nov. 15, 2012) -- Commander, Submarine
Group Two, Rear Adm. Rick Breckenridge answers questions from eighth
graders about basic submarine processes at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle
School in New London, Conn. Many of the students are participating in
advanced classes, enabling them to focus on the areas of science,
technology, engineering and mathematics in order to better prepare for
the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class
(SW/EXW) Jason J. Perry/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2012
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 20:18
