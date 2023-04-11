121115-N-TN558-028

GROTON, Conn. (Nov. 15, 2012) -- Commander, Submarine

Group Two, Rear Adm. Rick Breckenridge explains basic submarine

processes to eighth graders at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School in New

London, Conn. Many of the students are participating in advanced

classes, enabling them to focus on the areas of science, technology,

engineering and mathematics in order to better prepare for the future.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (SW/EXW)

Jason J. Perry/released)

