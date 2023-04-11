121115-N-TN558-028

GROTON, Conn. (Nov. 15, 2012) -- Commander, Submarine
Group Two, Rear Adm. Rick Breckenridge explains basic submarine
processes to eighth graders at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School in New
London, Conn. Many of the students are participating in advanced
classes, enabling them to focus on the areas of science, technology,
engineering and mathematics in order to better prepare for the future.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (SW/EXW)
Jason J. Perry/released)
