    121115-N-TN558-035 [Image 1 of 3]

    11.15.2012

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jason Perry 

    Navy Personnel Command

    GROTON, Conn. (Nov. 15, 2012) -- Commander, Submarine
    Group Two, Rear Adm. Rick Breckenridge calls on a student during a
    question and answer portion of his visit to Bennie Dover Jackson Middle
    School in New London, Conn. Many of the students are participating in
    advanced classes, enabling them to focus on the areas of science,
    technology, engineering and mathematics in order to better prepare for
    the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class
    (SW/EXW) Jason J. Perry/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 121115-N-TN558-035 [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Jason Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMSUBGRU2

