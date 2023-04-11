121115-N-TN558-035

GROTON, Conn. (Nov. 15, 2012) -- Commander, Submarine

Group Two, Rear Adm. Rick Breckenridge calls on a student during a

question and answer portion of his visit to Bennie Dover Jackson Middle

School in New London, Conn. Many of the students are participating in

advanced classes, enabling them to focus on the areas of science,

technology, engineering and mathematics in order to better prepare for

the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class

(SW/EXW) Jason J. Perry/released)

Date Taken: 11.15.2012