    Army Counterintelligence Squads ‘Soldier Up’ for Army’s Second Annual Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    Army Counterintelligence Squads ‘Soldier Up’ for Army’s Second Annual Best Squad Competition

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Erich Ryland 

    U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command

    Two squads from Army Counterintelligence Command competed in numerous fitness and combat related events across both Fort Meade, Md. and Fort A.P. Hill, Va from March 8 through March 10, 2023. The rigorous, three-day competition began with the Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Meade before the squads traveled to Fort A.P. Hill for the obstacle course, warrior tasks and battle drills, land navigation, and firing range. They then returned to Fort Meade for a 12-mile ruck march followed by sitting before a board of senior leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Erich Ryland)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 14:57
    Photo ID: 7736721
    VIRIN: 230308-A-EP476-4867
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    This work, Army Counterintelligence Squads ‘Soldier Up’ for Army’s Second Annual Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Erich Ryland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Counterintelligence Squads &lsquo;Soldier Up&rsquo; for Army&rsquo;s Second Annual Best Squad Competition

    Counterintelligence

    counterintelligence
    Army Intelligence and Security Command

