Two squads from Army Counterintelligence Command competed in numerous fitness and combat related events across both Fort Meade, Md. and Fort A.P. Hill, Va from March 8 through March 10, 2023. The rigorous, three-day competition began with the Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Meade before the squads traveled to Fort A.P. Hill for the obstacle course, warrior tasks and battle drills, land navigation, and firing range. They then returned to Fort Meade for a 12-mile ruck march followed by sitting before a board of senior leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Erich Ryland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 14:57 Photo ID: 7736718 VIRIN: 230310-A-EP476-1001 Resolution: 1024x683 Size: 502.96 KB Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Counterintelligence Squads ‘Soldier Up’ for Army’s Second Annual Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Erich Ryland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.