Army Counterintelligence Squads ‘Soldier Up’ for Army’s Second Annual Best Squad Competition

Photo By Erich Ryland | Two squads from Army Counterintelligence Command competed in numerous fitness and...... read more read more Photo By Erich Ryland | Two squads from Army Counterintelligence Command competed in numerous fitness and combat related events across both Fort Meade, Md. and Fort A.P. Hill, Va from March 8 through March 10, 2023. The rigorous, three-day competition began with the Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Meade before the squads traveled to Fort A.P. Hill for the obstacle course, warrior tasks and battle drills, land navigation, and firing range. They then returned to Fort Meade for a 12-mile ruck march followed by sitting before a board of senior leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Erich Ryland) see less | View Image Page

FORT MEADE, Md. – Soldiers came together from across the U.S. to test their mettle and prove their mental and physical toughness in the Army Counterintelligence Command’s (ACIC) inaugural Best Squad Competition. “There are some out there who think that Army CI Command can’t ‘Soldier up,’” said ACIC Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Hood. “We are going to dispel that myth.”



The two ACIC Squads each consisting of five Soldiers – a sergeant first class or staff sergeant serving as the squad leader; a sergeant or corporal as the team leader; and three squad members in the ranks of specialist or below -- competed in numerous fitness and combat related events across both Fort Meade, Md. and Fort A.P. Hill, Va from March 8 through March 10. The rigorous, three-day competition began with the Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Meade before the squads traveled to Fort A.P. Hill for the obstacle course, warrior tasks and battle drills, land navigation, and firing range. They then returned to Fort Meade for a 12-mile ruck march followed by sitting before a board of senior leaders.



Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox announced the winners of the Army Counterintelligence Command’s best squad competition at the end of the final day, with Sgt. 1st Class Jacobs Scruggs’ squad taking the ultimate honors. “Winning matters. Our Command is in a persistent state of operations against our adversaries every day. The Soldiers standing before you today that competed in this best squad competition exemplify what Army CI Command does to protect our Nation and Army,” said Cox.



Formerly known as the U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition, the Best Squad Competition is an annual event used to name the U.S. Army’s Best Squad as well as the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year. The Best Squad Competition for NCO and Soldier of the Year recognizes the Squad and Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Squad ethos and represent the force of the future. “The foundation of readiness is the individual Soldier and the small unit — from the team and squad levels,” said Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville. “The best units in the world ensure their individuals and small units are masters of their craft. If you don’t have a solid foundation of readiness, you won’t have agility. You’ll never be able to execute graduate-level operations.”



Sgt. 1st Class Scruggs’ squad will compete at the next level in U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command’s Best Squad event from April 20 through 24. Winners from that competition will then go on to compete at the Army Service Component Command, Army Cyber Command, Best Squad Competition scheduled for June 2023.