    Fort Riley Friday checks out a unique bungalow at Quarters 524

    Fort Riley Friday checks out a unique bungalow at Quarters 524

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This #FortRileyFriday we look at a rare structure along Huebner Road. Quarters 524, at the intersection of Huebner and Riley Place, was built in 1925 as the residence of the post Civilian Fire Chief. Its Bungalow design is unique to the post and reflects the local civilian architecture of the period. The home, built from salvaged materials from Camp Funston and concrete blocks, signaled the use of new, man-made building materials that were becoming popular in the early twentieth century. As with other structures on Main Post, Quarters 524 is said to be home to a very mischievous ghost.

    Pictured upper left: Quarters 524 in 1925; upper right: Quarters 524 today; lower: Quarters 524 prior to 1987 when Fort Riley buildings were renumbered. At that time it was Quarters 219. The appearance of the home has changed very little over the years.

