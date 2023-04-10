Fort Riley Friday wraps up Carpenter Avenue

This #FortRileyFriday we continue our look at some of the buildings constructed on post as part of an Army-wide initiative to upgrade facilities after #WorldWarI. This construction program began in 1927 with the goal of replacing temporary #WWI structures with permanent structures for a peacetime Army. The program continued nationwide until about 1940.



Construction of housing along Carpenter Avenue wrapped up in 1934. That year, a total of 26 new quarters were built with some at Marshall Army Air Field and some on Main Post. Near the intersection of Carpenter and Godfrey Avenues, two brick apartments were built. These buildings (432 Godfrey and 433 Carpenter) are still in use as housing today.

